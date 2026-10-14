NHL Mascots that lose to MacEwan Griffins’ ‘Griff’ in a fight

The NHL has some very, very weird-looking mascots. With our MacEwan Griffins mascot, Griff (no relation to the magazine), getting a new, cleaner look, which ones could he take in a fight?

Griff obviously has an upper hand on plenty of NHL mascots. It’s indisputable. Any bird mascot in the NHL would get absolutely dusted by Griff. The Chicago Blackhawks have this raggedy, bird mascot that looks like your second cousin twice removed who likes to light things on fire in a back alley.

There are some decent contenders to beat our star griffin. Toronto Maple Leaf’s polar bear mascot would smoke us harder than we beat TMU in the men’s hockey pre-season. Vancouver’s mascot is a killer whale; don’t like our odds with that one.

Then there’s this abomination called Gritty. I would’ve loved to be in the marketing meeting debating the redesign for the Flyer’s mascot. ‘Hey boss, I’ve got an idea for our new mascot: let’s design the last thing you’d want to see standing at the foot of your bed in the middle of the night.’ Where is it even looking? What does it want? I reckon we leave that distorted Cheeto alone.