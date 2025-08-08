Off-campus housing project pilot program available to MacEwan students

Photo: Amanda Erickson/The Griff

The pilot program offers discounts until Sept. 1

This past June, MacEwan officially announced the off-campus housing pilot program for which students can apply to rent an apartment close to campus at a discounted price.

The university, in partnership with Qualico Properties and Maclab Development Group, aims to gauge student interest in discounted living spaces near campus.

Prior to the official announcement, MacEwan president Annette Trimbee wrote an opinion piece in the Edmonton Journal. “Students are having an increasingly difficult time balancing their responsibilities at school with the need to earn enough income to cover their cost of living,” wrote Trimbee.

Trimbee noted that the average cost to rent a one bedroom unit last October 2 was $1,362. As of this June, the average cost for a one bedroom unit in Edmonton slightly dropped to $1,334. If a student signs a 12-month lease, on average, they can expect to pay $16,008. Depending on the property, that’s not including electricity and internet.

The Parks (10135 108 St. NW)

Located near Jasper Ave., and about a nine minute walk to campus. Studio apartments start at $1,400 for students, with one month free if they sign a 12-month lease. While students will receive free Telus wi-fi included in their rent, they will be spending about $15,400 on rent.

The Switch (10465 101 St. NW)

Located near Rogers Place, and also about a nine minute walk to campus, students can sign an eight or 12-month lease on a one or two bedroom apartment. If students sign a 12-month lease, they get two months rent paid back to them after move-in. Alternatively, students can get a 10 per cent rental discount if they sign either an eight-month or 12-month lease. Suites start at $1,32,1 while two bedroom apartments start at $1,829. In order to be eligible for the discount, students must apply and sign a lease before Sept. 1. Students need to show proof of enrollment when applying for discounted housing.

