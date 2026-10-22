SAMU introduces 2027-2032 strategic plan

SAMU has introduced its 2027-2032 strategic plan, outlining the organization’s priorities and decision-making over the next five years.

Developed during the first half of 2026, the plan builds on the previous strategy and reflects SAMU’s commitment to “remaining responsive, relevant, and student-centred.”

The planning process included an online survey, one-on-one meetings, and strategic plan workshops with staff and student leaders. Students were consulted through survey responses, but were not otherwise directly involved in developing the plan.

The plan considers MacEwan University’s growing student population, the evolving needs of students, and SAMU’s increasingly complex operating environment.

Changes to this year’s plan include stronger language on SAMU’s commitment to Indigenous students, including a land acknowledgement. The plan also changes the wording around student needs and advocacy to clarify the distinction between the two.

The plan maintains four pillars similar to those outlined in the last strategic plan.

Amplifying student voices

The first pillar focuses on strengthening SAMU’s advocacy and increasing student participation in democratic processes.

The strategies include developing advocacy plans, increasing awareness of student elections, collaborating with other students’ associations, and maintaining independent advocacy.

The plan also includes gathering student feedback and working with Indigenous students, student groups, and kihêw waciston to identify advocacy priorities and address gaps in funding and resources.

Supporting student needs

The second pillar covers SAMU’s resources, programs, and services related to student life, health and wellness, financial support, and student leadership.

Strategies include improving communication about available services, reducing barriers to access, and using student feedback, data, and emerging trends to identify areas for improvement.

Enhancing student experiences

The third pillar focuses on student spaces, community activities, and opportunities for involvement at MacEwan University.

The strategies include increasing awareness of SAMU services, providing volunteer and employment opportunities, and using student feedback to evaluate programs and identify gaps as the student population grows.

Strengthening the operations of SAMU

The final pillar focuses on SAMU’s governance, finances, and internal operations.

The strategies include continuous review of governance and decision-making processes, documenting procedures for leadership transitions, improving financial planning and resource management, and maintaining policies for staff well-being and accountability.

The plan also addresses staffing, systems, and resources needed to accommodate MacEwan’s growing student population.