SAMU students’ council votes against rejoining CASA as observership period ends

After a lengthy debate at the Oct. 21 council meeting, SAMU students’ council voted against rejoining the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA).

This decision comes just over a year after council began withdrawing from the advocacy organization. SAMU’s observership period with CASA is set to end this year.

The motion to “begin the process of formal affiliation” with CASA required 75 per cent of support from councillors to pass.

Much of the debate focused on whether SAMU could maintain effective federal advocacy independently and concerns over CASA’s alleged mistreatment of student representatives.

Vice-president (external) Alem Tesfay opposed the motion, arguing that SAMU has increased its external advocacy capacity, but has not had enough time to “test” its independence.

President Nathan N. Poon supported rejoining, arguing that withdrawing from CASA would mean reducing federal advocacy efforts.

Poon cited the Oct. 19 Alberta referendum results, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating to Indigenous and international students that SAMU can “advocate federally on their behalf, with CASA.”

Vice-president (academic) Chioma Uzor opposed the motion, citing allegations of mistreatment within CASA.

“There are two different options for federal advocacy, and the one option that I’m leaning towards is one that will keep students from harm,” said Uzor, explaining that CASA has a “reputation” for mistreating students and student representatives, which negatively impacts the effectiveness of advocacy.

Councillors Galera, Likhacheva, Wilson, and Trinh expressed similar discontent with CASA’s alleged history of disrespect.

Vice-president (student life) Elizabeth Russell referenced a report from former vice-president (external) Wilfrid Youbi Fansi detailing alleged misogyny and disrespect that SAMU representatives experienced within CASA.

Russell said she is “not convinced” these issues have been resolved.

“How can those students feel empowered to advocate when they don’t feel safe and that they aren’t supported?” — Elizabeth Russell, SAMU vice-president (student life)

Poon acknowledged the concerns but said his experience differed. “I have not had a negative experience within the CASA spaces,” he said. “I do find that CASA does respect its delegates.”

Poon and councillors Likhacheva, Namoc, Moreno, and Galera voted in favour of rejoining CASA, falling short of the required 75 per cent majority.

The meeting concluded with councillor Wilson winning the Councillor of the Year award.