SAMU’s Maker Series: candle painting lights up student lounge

SAMU’s Maker Series is up and running, with a fresh list of activities and crafts for students to get excited about!

On Sept. 18, 2026, SAMU’s Maker Series kicked off its first event of the 2026-2027 school year: drop-in candle painting. The activity was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SAMU Student Lounge (SA–216).

The free, drop-in-style event featured a wide assortment of taper candles and a variety of different colour wax paints to decorate them with. The simplicity of the drop-in atmosphere encouraged students passing through SAMU to stop by and socialize. Students could take their painted candles home as soon as they finished.

The turnout for candle painting was fantastic; the student lounge was bustling with students eager to sit down and take their minds off of deadlines and due dates. The participants were encouraged to take as much time as they needed, making it the perfect craft for lengthy breaks between classes.

Hannah Preville, an events assistant with SAMU, says partaking in Maker Series drop-in events are great opportunities to make new friends. Preville strongly encourages students to participate in these activities if they get the chance.

“Even if you’re not a craft person, it’s just a nice way to do something tedious, to get your mind off the world.” – Hannah Preville

Each Maker Series event is held once a month from September to April in the SAMU Student Lounge—or The Lookout during holiday and spring markets—and runs on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.