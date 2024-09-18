Spotify Character Quiz

The Blade Runner (15 to 20 points)

You breathe in. Dopamine rushes into your receptors as the smoke fills your lungs. You breathe out. A sigh of peace shivers down your spine before your neurons remind you that you’re still on the job. The neon light reflecting off the puddle by your feet directs you to your next lead in a seedy club with subwoofers loud enough to make your heart stop. These are the songs you hear.

Core song: The Lack of Hope by Gesaffelstein