State of the University address 2026: “Moving forward with a purpose”

MacEwan’s president and vice-chancellor, Dr. Annette Trimbee, delivered the annual State of the University address on Sept. 29. This year’s topic, “Perpetual Motion: Moving forward with a purpose,” focused on advancing the university’s growth to benefit students. Students were not invited to the address, and it was closed to the public. A recording of the event is available online. The address outlined several developments that could affect students and their experiences at MacEwan.

“Our communities are growing, our students’ needs are changing. The organizations that hire our graduates are evolving. Everything around us is in constant motion,” said Trimbee.

Putting Macewan into perpetual motion means advancing with the growth of students and the needs they bring.

MacEwan welcomed 23,000 students this past fall, the largest student population the university has seen. With this growth comes the need for additional resources, student support, and facilities.

As student enrollment increases, the university must continue to adapt its academic programs, faculty, and campus resources to meet student needs. MacEwan’s goal is to ensure that the growth contributes to a positive learning environment while also preparing its students for their future careers.

The newest addition to campus is the expected opening of the building that will house the Triffo School of Business this upcoming winter term. While the building will primarily serve students in business programs, the entire student body will benefit from it. The building’s opening reflects MacEwan’s ongoing effort to accommodate its rapidly growing student population.

The address also highlighted work-integrated learning, research, and industry partnerships as ways to prepare students for their future careers after graduation.

MacEwan reported that 34 per cent of students completed work-integrated learning placements this year. At the moment, 97.8 per cent of programs have work-integrated opportunities, which exceeds the goal for 2025. By 2030, the university aims to have work-integrated learning components in 100 per cent of programs, with a goal of 75 per cent of students participating.

Financial accessibility was another important topic. The university discussed efforts to increase scholarships, bursaries and grants to help students manage costs. Affordable housing and food security programs were cited as ways to help students.