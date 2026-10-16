Students talk transit safety, housing concerns with Edmonton mayor at budget roundtable

MacEwan University students discussed Edmonton’s upcoming municipal budget priorities directly with Mayor Andrew Knack during a roundtable discussion on Oct. 8.

The SAMU-hosted event aimed to connect students with municipal representatives ahead of the city’s budget discussions.

Knack said the city’s budget will be released on Nov. 2, with public hearings being held on Nov. 23 and 24.

Transit safety

Transit safety was the first issue raised, with one attendee questioning how the city plans to address drug use and safety concerns on public transit.

Knack pointed to increased enforcement measures, including additional transit peace officers and 50 dedicated police officers assigned to the transit system last year.

He acknowledged that while transit crime has declined, public perceptions of safety have not necessarily improved.

Housing

Housing affordability was another major focus in the discussions, specifically about the provincial government’s announcement earlier on Oct. 8, which directed Edmonton to reverse changes to its zoning bylaw.

Knack criticized the provincial government for intervening in municipal planning decisions, arguing that the changes would limit affordable housing options for younger residents and intergenerational families.

“The provincial government has decided to insert themselves into something that is so clearly municipal jurisdiction.” – Mayor Andrew Knack

He also expressed concern that students and younger residents had been excluded from the decision-making process.

“We’re going to work together to set up town halls in all post-secondaries and make sure students realize what just happened because it’s something that has never happened in this province’s history.” – Mayor Andrew Knack

Students also questioned the availability of affordable housing near MacEwan’s downtown campus, citing long residence waitlists and the need to travel further from campus to find affordable housing.

Knack pointed to municipal funding for downtown student housing initiatives and emphasized the importance of increasing overall housing supply.

MacEwan Oct. 7 demonstration discussed

The discussion also addressed the use of force by peace officers following the physical removal of students from a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Allard Hall on Oct. 7.

Attendees questioned the authority of peace officers on campus and the circumstances under which physical force is permitted.

Knack said city peace officers are generally expected to exhaust other options before using force and indicated he would seek further information about the incident and follow up with university leadership.

Photo by Thai Sirikoone/ the Griff

Snow removal, community, and more

Other concerns included downtown business closures, public washrooms, snow removal, and funding for community-based safety initiatives.

When questioned about snow removal, Knack acknowledged the city’s shortcomings during the previous winter.

“That’s a nice way of saying it was terrible last year, and it was, I’ll be the first to admit,” Knack said, adding that the city received more snow in roughly one week than it typically sees over an average winter.

Knack said the city is considering an approximately 25 per cent increase in snow removal funding, which would support improvements to clearing roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, and active transportation pathways.

The roundtable concluded with discussions about policing and whether more municipal funding could support trauma-informed interventions and social workers alongside enforcement.

Knack expressed support for expanding those approaches as the city prepares to debate its spending priorities.