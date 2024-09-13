Summer favs

My summer favourite is my food order from CocoMelt in London, England. I had a sushi crepe filled with brownie, strawberries, and chocolate spread, drizzled with milk chocolate, and served with a white chocolate sauce dip. To drink, I had an iced chocolate latte. It was one of the best treats in the city, with a picturesque dining room and friendly staff.

Next time you travel to London, I highly recommend hitting up this sweet spot to fulfill all your chocolate cravings.