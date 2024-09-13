Summer favs

Food from CocoMelt in London
By: Leanna Bressan
My summer favourite is my food order from CocoMelt in London, England. I had a sushi crepe filled with brownie, strawberries, and chocolate spread, drizzled with milk chocolate, and served with a white chocolate sauce dip. To drink, I had an iced chocolate latte. It was one of the best treats in the city, with a picturesque dining room and friendly staff.
Next time you travel to London, I highly recommend hitting up this sweet spot to fulfill all your chocolate cravings.
Exploring the Clifford E. Lee Nature Sanctuary
By: Rebecca-Lynn Reeves
I hadn’t heard of the beautiful Clifford E. Lee Nature Sanctuary before this summer, but now I’m obsessed. The 348 acres of protected habitat is barely a half-hour drive outside Edmonton. You’re surrounded by marshlands, open meadows, scattered aspen, and pine forests. With bug spray, watching the birds and clouds stroll by is blissful summer peace. I can’t wait to return this fall and recommend you visit, too! Though, if you have mobility aids, some trails may be challenging to manoeuvre.
Open My Door by Alice Phoebe Lou
By: Amanda Erickson
Alice Phoebe Lou took up most of my listening this summer, resting confidently in the number one spot on the “Top artists this month” section of my Spotify. Her song “Open My Door” carries the melody of a midsummer sunset with wistful, melancholic lyrics. It took no effort for this to become a summer favourite of mine, bleeding into every long road trip, late-night adventure, and morning coffee. I highly recommend giving it a listen—maybe it will become a favourite of yours too!
A Triangle of Sadness for the Summer
By: Raynesh Ram
My summer favourite is a movie called Triangle of Sadness because I think it accurately represents how the world runs: the rich tend to minimise the efforts of working-class people, i.e. the ones who really ensure the world runs smoothly. I’ve been thinking about this movie since I first watched it in July. I recommend everyone check it out because the movie manages to be both a hilarious and thought-provoking commentary on the state of our world.
Hanging out on Parkade Rooftops
By: Nour Salhi
This summer, I found freedom and peace in the most unexpected of places—the rooftop of an empty parkade. My car doors open, volume up, and with friends that make the mundane feel like magic.
Reach up, let golden rays dance between your fingers, and forget every moment but this one.
