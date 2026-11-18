The Alberta Government wants to remove politics and ideology from K-12 classrooms through Bill 25, which restricts flag displays and requires schools to play the Canadian national anthem at least once a week.

The changes were set to take effect on Sept. 1, and allow only the Canada and Alberta flags to be displayed in schools.

Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a statement that schools and classrooms should be safe spaces where students can engage with diverse perspectives. According to the province, removing political and ideological expression would help create a more neutral learning environment, allowing more space for “diverse student opinions.”

The proposed legislation would amend the Education Act to place greater emphasis on neutrality in classrooms. Bill 25 would also give Nicolaides more authority over superintendent contracts and the naming of school buildings.

The bill calls for the removal of what the government of Alberta deems political and ideological expression. But if the goal is to encourage diverse perspectives, how does restricting these forms of expression help achieve that?

The same question can be raised about Bill 38, which proposes neutrality requirements for Alberta’s post-secondary institutions while allowing individuals within those institutions to express their own opinions.

When viewed together, the two bills share similar properties. However, they differ in how those expectations would apply to educators.

Under Bill 38, post-secondary educators and staff would still be permitted to express personal opinions. Bill 25 would restrict K-12 teachers from promoting political, social, or ideological beliefs that the government of Alberta deems inappropriate.

Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) president Jason Schilling has raised concerns about how teachers would be expected to remain neutral when discussing historical events such as the Holocaust.

Drawing on his experience teaching a book about a Holocaust survivor, Schilling questioned how educators could discuss subjects like genocide while maintaining a neutral and unbiased position.

His concerns point to a larger issue with the legislation. Bill 25 is about removing politics and ideologies from classrooms, but at what point does political neutrality interfere with a teacher’s responsibility to educate students?

The restrictions on flag displays and changes to the curriculum could be detrimental. Canada prides itself on being multicultural, and Alberta’s identity extends beyond its provincial and national flags. Classrooms bring together students from different cultures and communities, many of which are represented through the symbols displayed in schools.

Politics is difficult to separate from education, and teachers may hesitate to discuss certain subjects to remain neutral. But to what extent is the minister also influencing what neutrality looks like in classrooms?

Allowing students to develop and express their own opinions is important, especially as they prepare to participate in democracy once they reach voting age. This also raises questions about individuality and whether restricting certain forms of expression will limit students’ ability to explore different perspectives in school.

Schilling said in an interview that regardless of community or identity, local schools should have the freedom to decide which flags and symbols they display without provincial government intervention.