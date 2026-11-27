The only Griffins team to win a national championship on the U Sports stage is the Women’s Soccer team. In 2021, the soccer team secured the university’s first U Sports championship by defeating the Trinity Western Spartans 3-2 on a penalty kick.

The school previously competed in the ACAC for Canadian Colleges, where the Griffins played in 13 different sports, collected a total of 93 team conference championships, and 64 MacEwan athletes won individual gold medals during conference championships. The women’s team won a total of 15 medals and championships during their time in the ACAC.

This year, the women’s soccer team made yet another run in the playoffs. The team travelled to Vancouver on Oct. 30 to take on the UBC Thunderbirds; unfortunately, the Griffins took a quick playoff exit in the first round, losing 0-1.

The team was well aware that this would be a tough matchup. The Thunderbirds won the Canada West Championship in 2022 and last season, and won nationals in the 2024 and 2023 seasons.

“They’re a great team and a great school. I think we need to be really intentional with everything that we do,” said Griffins rookie Ivy Kunn. “We have to take care of the ball and stay organized offensively.”

While the Griffins saw a loss this year, it’s still making consistent playoff runs and no doubt will be aiming for the big one again next season.

In a 1995 issue of Intercamp (the previous iteration of the Griff) sports writer Derek Fehler wrote: “The Griffins’ Women’s Soccer team is ranked #1 nationally. For those who cannot fathom the thought, this means this particular college team is the best in the whole damn country!”

“It’s very honouring and obviously awesome playing with such a great team and playing for our school, and being honoured as that top team feels great,” said forward Lillie Pearson.

“I knew for sure that this team was a great team and they have a great coach. I wanted to come into the season and make an impact. I just wanna help the team win,” said Kunn.

The team is not just a committed, competitive program, but also a close-knit group of friends. The team brings a speaker to the locker room for each game — not to listen to a hype-up playlist, but instead to reflect on the lyrics of the song “Let It Grow” from the 2012 film The Lorax.

“We all gather around our Griff sticker on the floor, and we all sing it together and wrap our arms around each other,” Pearson said.

“I think it’s a great pregame ritual. It just gets everyone up and moving, and the energy’s going; everyone’s all smiling and laughing. I think it also just takes the nerves away and relaxes us. I love it,” Kunn said.