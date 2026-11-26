After placing bottom of the CFL four of the last five seasons, the underdog Elks made the CFL comeback of the decade and have won the Grey Cup.

The Edmonton Elks claimed their 15th Grey Cup in franchise history against the Montreal Alouettes on the 15th of November with a score of 37 to 30. This was the first time they played under the Elks name in the Grey Cup.

After the game, Elk’s quarterback Cody Fajardo made a statement during his MVP speech about the welcome sign outside of Edmonton.

“I told the boys at the beginning of the year, we’re gonna win the cup, and we’re gonna put that fucking sign back up!” – Cody Fajardo, Edmonton Elks Quarterback

Fajardo emphasized this point earlier in his speech. “The city of Edmonton — I mean, wait, the City of Champions — deserves it! Let’s go!”

Less than a day after the 113th Grey Cup final, an unofficial replica of the ‘City of Champions’ sign reappeared on the city’s welcome sign, but it wasn’t the city that put it there. Mayor Andrew Knack told reporters at City Hall on Monday, “I think the signs are in the archives.”

It may only be a matter of time before the City of Edmonton officially brings back its sign, but in the meantime, the province has announced it will be installing welcome signs with the slogan in Edmonton.