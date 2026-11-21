MacEwan University introduced two new enrolment policies on Sept. 1, maintaining much of its previous regulations while making changes regarding students in co-operative education programs and international students.

Under the new Classification of Enrolment Procedure, students completing co-op work terms may now be designated as full-time students for immigration purposes and access to third-party enrolment confirmation and services.

Third-party confirmations can be used to verify a student’s enrolment status when accessing services like health insurance, student loans, and other benefits that require proof of full-time studies.

Students completing co-op work terms may also be eligible to maintain interest-free status on their student loans. However, they must submit a request to the Office of the University Registrar in order to qualify.

MacEwan University said the changes to the policy were made to “clarify the options available to students during co-op work terms for immigration compliance, third-party services and interest-free status for student aid.”

The university’s definition of a full-time student remains unchanged. Students taking at least 60 per cent of a full course load, which is 15 credits, are still considered full-time.

The two new documents, the Enrolment Policy and Classification of Enrolment Procedure, consolidate parts of four old policies: Repeating Credit Courses, Withdrawal from University Programs, Classification of Registered Students and Auditors of Courses.

The university says it decided to create the new policies following a recommendation from the registrar’s office, with the goal of providing “clearer, current, and more concise information across fewer documents.”

The general faculties council approved the policies this year in June, ahead of their implementation on Sept. 1.

The policies are not scheduled for review until 2031.