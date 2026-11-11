MacEwan musical theatre kicks off the season with RENT

MacEwan’s musical theatre program kicked off its 2026–2027 season with a sold-out run of RENT, directed by Associate Professor Leigh Rivenbark. The musical follows a group of struggling artists in New York’s East Village who face sudden eviction. Together, they navigate life when the odds are stacked against them.

RENT is a multi-award-winning show, notably winning four Tony Awards in 1996.

There was an excited buzz in the audience, and to say expectations were high is an understatement. But the cast certainly delivered. The actors presented an emotional range that was raw and deeply human.

It doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations.

RENT takes place during the late 1980s at the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It examines many different intersections of identity, including addiction, homelessness, gentrification, queerness, and grief. There was laughter, connection, and tears. Each big number ended in an eruption of applause from the audience.

Nicky Lumley, who plays Tom Collins, shared the importance of remaining charitable. “Selfishness causes instability to worsen when situations are difficult,” Lumley said. Small acts of kindness go a long way.

Lumley highlighted a scene where Collins’s partner, Angel, is handing out gifts for Mark and Roger. One of Angel’s gifts was a box of Captain Crunch. “People are not normally ecstatic for name-brand cereal,” Lumley pointed out. This scene points out the ever-present issue of the cost of living.

When the cost of living increases, small novel items are the first to go. People shift to less expensive items and swap brand-name items for generic ones. Life has become an expense that many are struggling to afford.

Lumley praises the collaboration in the practice room and the crew’s openness to trying new ideas. At one moment, Francesca Scarpella, who plays Maureen, dramatically walks into the audience mid-song and gets everyone to put up cow horns and moo.

The set design was beautifully layered with scaffolding and mellow Christmas lights. In true New York City fashion, their apartment was adorned with niche music posters that you’d see on a Pinterest board. A live band played the score behind a set of sliding doors with multicoloured glass.

Despite RENT celebrating its 30th anniversary, the themes are incredibly relevant in today’s climate. There is a widespread cost-of-living crisis in Canada, and these issues are even more pervasive for university students. The rising cost of tuition is pricing many out of post-secondary education entirely. A late paycheque or an unexpected expense is sometimes all it takes to be knocked off track. The job market is competitive, making it difficult for students to earn a livable wage.

Money means opportunities, and failure is not an option when rent is due.