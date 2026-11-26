I have been a fan of Nathan Fielder’s work for a long time. After finding him through his comedy show Nathan for You, I became obsessed with him. I enjoyed his deadpan delivery and found his cringe humour more interesting than uncomfortable. Lately I hadn’t kept up with his new endeavours, so I was surprised to see his face literally everywhere on social media on a random September day, speaking to a woman with quite literally the scariest blue eyes I have ever seen about how she “had no reason to deceive him”.

In You Can See Everything, Lance Oppenheim’s and Nathan Fielder’s stay in Elizabeth Holmes & Billy Evans’ rental home provides a look inside of this couple’s life that doesn’t feel real. Oppenheim includes many tight close-up shots of their faces, allowing us to see everyone’s pores, extremely chapped lips, and blemishes. When watching it in the theatre, I had nowhere to go but to sit uncomfortably close to these odd people and their actions, much like how a fictional movie would use these camera angles. But no, it was real, and I had to remind myself, “No, these people invited them into their living space; this IS real,” many times throughout the movie during Fielder’s interactions with the couple.

Most of the minimal marketing for the film focused on Holmes and her interactions with Fielder. How would the woman who was a part of a hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars defrauding scheme, who claims she does not lie, interact with the man who often focuses on getting people to inadvertently bare their true selves? This was what most people were interested in seeing, including me.

While the first half focuses on observing Holmes, surprisingly, the film places a strong focus on her husband’s Evans’ behaviour. While I found her mannerisms often difficult to gauge and decipher, Evans’ were the total opposite, and his actions throughout the film honestly horrified me at points.

A few weeks prior to seeing You Can See Everything, I also viewed Oppenheim’s other recent film, Primetime. Similar to this movie, Primetime also focuses on a dramatized story of a real person, Chris Hansen, during the rise of his show To Catch a Predator.

I found myself enthralled with Primetime’s soundtrack, often listening to it while studying. While watching the credits roll after You Can See Everything, I learned that the soundtrack was composed by none other than Ari Balouzian, who also composed for Primetime. While they are different, both of these soundtracks share eerie moments with violins and strings, and in turn create this off-putting atmosphere. Hearing Balouzian’s haunting compositions in a second film I had seen in theatres over the past few weeks added to the unreal experience I personally had.

While it is not unusual for documentaries to use re-enactments to showcase what cannot be captured on film, Fielder is already prone to using these techniques in his other works, and the style of re-enactments he uses in this documentary adds to the film’s already surreal nature.

At one point in the film, Fielder persuades Holmes to watch Hulu’s The Dropout (which was a biographical drama about Holmes). Holmes is distraught by some of the show’s scenes, recalling that these moments didn’t happen that way in real life.

Even though Holmes’ integrity comes into question several times in the film, it raises the question: who has the authority to tell stories and from which perspective are they told?

We, as the audience, put our trust in Fielder to relay the information to us; are we really sure that his re-enactments are how those moments actually went? We spend most of the movie following Fielder’s perspective as he confronts the two odd figures whom many of us couldn’t even fathom meeting. It honestly feels like we’re on Fielder’s side, chuckling along with him at the absurdity of these people. But near the end of the film, there is a single shot that, in my opinion, may break the trust that the viewer has in believing Fielder’s narrative. In those moments where we are led to trust the narrator, can we truly trust him?

You Can See Everything is an amazing look at how directors can shape the view of their subjects. It’s an interesting view into the lives of people I wouldn’t have otherwise cared about had Fielder not been brought onto the project. I honestly left the theatre not sure what was real anymore, and had to bring myself back into reality. While I do try to view the media I consume through a critical lens of who is making it and why, this movie reminded me of why I like to do that, and why it is important.

I implore you to see it for yourself, as there are too many batshit insane things to talk about; I couldn’t fit it all into one review. Decide what’s real for yourself.