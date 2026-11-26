I have spent a good portion of my life staring at the same Edmonton LRT map — on the train, at the station, waiting for a ride that was due five minutes ago (but left eight minutes earlier). It is physically burned into my brain.

Naturally, when the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) launched its new merchandise store, I was excited. As I’ve relied on the LRT my entire life (well… since 2015 when the Kingsway/Royal Alex station opened. But, really, nothing before that matters anyway), I was excited by the prospect of something that celebrated a transit system I have a complicated but deeply affectionate relationship with.

And then I saw the prices.

$20 for a mug. $75 for a retro hoodie. And, for the privilege of having that mug delivered to my house in central Edmonton, another $16.79 in shipping.

Including taxes, that brings my humble mug to $38.63.

$38.63. For a mug with a map of the train lines I stare at every single day printed onto it.

Please don’t label me a broke hater. I think ETS merch is a genuinely fun idea. Transit systems in other cities have turned their branding into something people want to wear, and Edmonton, a city that doesn’t always get the love it deserves, could use a bit more civic pride.

I haven’t always held such a fondness for Edmonton. In fact, I’ve spent plenty of time complaining about it. But I think that comes with loving a city you’ve spent your entire life in. When you care about a place, you’re bound to be frustrated by it. The LRT is a large part of that relationship. It’s familiar, it’s frustrating, and it’s in my home, which is why I find this merch store so disappointing.

I could recreate that same LRT map mug in Canva and have it printed locally at Print Machine on Whyte Avenue for just under $6. Sure, with the merch, I’m paying for the official ETS branding, but is that branding worth an additional $30?

What really got me, though, is that the merchandise isn’t even being produced locally. Instead of partnering with local Edmonton artists, designers, or print shops, the city has outsourced the operation to an Ontario company. According to the City of Edmonton, published by local politics commentator & analyst Troy Pavlek, while all the items are designed in Canada, most aren’t manufactured here.

So, we’re celebrating Edmonton’s transit system with merchandise manufactured outside of Canada, shipped from North York, Ontario, and charging anywhere from $16.49 to $19.03 for shipping! Love it. Can anyone say “trade war”?

For a city with an incredibly talented creative community, that’s a pretty spectacular fumble of an opportunity. Imagine merchandise designed by Edmonton artists, celebrating the quirks of our transit system that only we know. We could’ve really leaned into the very Edmontonian self-deprecating playfulness that feels a little closer to home than a map slapped onto a mug or a logo sewn into a hoodie.

The store reportedly costs the city nothing to operate and is projected to generate $50,000 annually in non-tax revenue. That’s great. I’m not opposed to the city making money.

But when transit fares are climbing, and riders continue to raise concerns about reliability, frequency, and safety, selling a $75 hoodie that actually costs $98 because it’s being shipped from Ontario feels a little off the mark.

I’d love to see Edmontonians proudly wearing ETS merch. I’d probably be one of them, but civic pride isn’t something you can easily manufacture by putting a logo on something. Civic pride takes work and is built through people’s experiences with their city. While I love Edmonton enough to defend its transit system with my life, I don’t love it enough to spend nearly $40 on a mug.