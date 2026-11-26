The Nov. 19 students’ council meeting welcomed the newly elected 2026–27 council and saw councillors elected to several SAMU committees for the year.

SAMU committees give students an opportunity to influence the organization’s budget, decisions, and strategic planning. Students appointed to these committees serve one-year terms.

The audit committee consists of three councillors and two students-at-large, and is responsible for reviewing the financial responsibilities of the students’ council and executive committee. This committee “monitors, evaluates, advises, and makes recommendations” on audits, internal policies and practices, and compliance with legal requirements.

Councillors Christian Galera, Jean Pierre Moreno, and Abby Yanciw were elected as the audit committee’s councillor representatives.

Councillors Aleksandar Kosoric and Izzy Reyes were elected to the finance committee.

The finance committee “assists students’ council in fulfilling its financial oversight responsibilities through budgetary deliberations, reviewing SAMU fees and monitoring the financial well-being of the organization.”

The committee’s voting members are president Nathan N. Poon, vice-president (governance and finance) Nathan R. Poon, vice-president (student life) Elizabeth Russell, newly elected councillors Kosoric and Reyes, and two students-at-large.

Formerly known as the bylaws and policy committee, the governance committee oversees SAMU’s policies and bylaws and can recommend amendments and adopt new policies.

The committee’s voting members include vice-president (governance and finance) Poon, two councillors, and two students-at-large.

Councillors Marcus Taranger and Moina Bhatia were elected to the governance committee.

The strategy and engagement committee focuses on strategic matters, enhancing student involvement in students’ council and providing leadership opportunities for council members. Its voting members are vice-president (student life) Russell, one executive, three councillors, and two students-at-large.

Councillors Moina Bhatia, Hana Musama, and Farhat Riaz were elected to the strategy and engagement committee.

The students’ council operations committee (SCOC) is internal to students’ council and consists of four council members and vice-president (governance and finance) Poon.

This committee advises students’ council, reviews its operations, and annually reviews remuneration for SAMU councillors, executives, and others serving in governance roles. SCOC also interviews candidates for appointments made by students’ council.

Councillors Emmanuel Ogbondeminu, Soshana Muzien-Derso, Fatima Omar, and Farhat Riaz were elected to serve on SCOC this year.