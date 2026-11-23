It’s been nearly three years since the MacEwan Computer Science Club (MaCS) hosted Hackathon, a weekend-long coding marathon where students from NAIT, the University of Alberta, and MacEwan University are invited to compete for a prize.

The coding frenzy tournament was last held in 2023, and fizzled out due to previous club executives graduating. But from Oct. 16 to 18, this year’s executives brought it back.

“We took a bit of a hiatus to gather ourselves, and now we’re making a big comeback” —Sophie Barr, MacEwan Computer Science Club executive

The event was a big comeback, with over 70 registered participants for the weekend-long event.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the Lookout, located in the SAMU building, opened its doors to the hackers. The room was filled with hushed whispers, open laptops, and readied competitors on the edge of their seats.

Barr announced what their task would be.

The event’s main challenge was to ’reinvent the wheel,’ which tasked teams with taking a well-loved — or disliked — app, game, or software, finding what wasn’t working well, and reworking it.

While there originally were two challenges — reinvent the wheel for advanced coders, and an entry-level challenge for students who had taken less than seven computer science courses — the entry-level challenge was absorbed into the main one due to internet issues in SAMU.

Each team had 42 hours to brainstorm, code, and present to a panel of judges after the challenge was revealed.

Photo by Nichapat Jitpraphan/ the Griff

Team SAMUrai

Composed of second-year University of Alberta students, Pearl, Shriya, and Aashana, team SAMUrai was determined to win the main category of Hackathon. Their project focused on improving Discord’s user experience.

SAMUrai found that when multiple people are messaging in the same Discord channel, conversations get lost, or users are forced to sift through hundreds of messages to gain conversational context. So they coded a bot to do the heavy lifting for users.

According to Aashana, the same problem appears in most group chats and isn’t exclusive to Discord, but Discord’s pre-built developer tools gave SAMUrai a starting point.

They named the project ‘Accord.’

First, they divided the work. Pearl coded the front end of their project, Aashanna was tasked with the back-end coding, and Shriya bounced between the two ends of Accord for extra support.

The front end of a program is what the user interacts with, while the back end is the gear that turns behind the scenes.

According to Pearl, their front end is a web page that users will be given a link to when their Discord bot, Accord, is called on. The page consisted of a map of interactive squares that categorized the messages. AI would analyze the conversation topic to determine whether it was a debate, argument, or discussion, and if the topic was ongoing or closed, then project it onto the front-end page.

The focus of the project was mainly coding front-end visuals.

“Mind mapping helps a lot of people visualize stuff, especially people who learn better through visuals,” said Pearl.

The biggest issue SAMUrai ran into was far less technical than expected — it was the front end’s colour coding. “Honestly, somehow figuring out the colours were actually the hardest part.”

SAMUrai decided that active topics would appear blue, and debates would appear orange.

Team Desynced

Team Desynced was reinventing an app for people who are blind, helping them navigate their surroundings more effectively. Zach Wiwad, one of the three team members, explained that their app registers a person’s hand coordinates and surroundings, beeping as the closer the person gets to things.

Muad Rezkall said he wanted an app that was more inclusive for people who have lost their sight.

“It’s really just a way for blind people to be more independent,” Rezkall said.

The main challenge Desynced faced was their back-end code. While the team wanted the app to be available for Android and iOS, iOS could not hold the level of depth perception the team wanted.

With the limited 42 hours of time, they were not able to make their app compatible with iOS, though it was something they wanted to expand on.

“We plan on adding iOS support. More accurate on the depth detection, so we’ll have less problems,” Wiwad said.

Team Elliott

For Colton Elliott, a fifth-year MacEwan student, his take on reinventing the wheel was adding a feature to the Windows calculator app that would allow users to go back and edit their expressions and values.

27 hours left

On Oct. 20, the lookout doors opened bright and early for day two of the Hackathon. Three teams filed into the lookout and got straight to work, while other teams opted to work remotely. The coders in attendance kept their heads down for hours — aside from occasional snack breaks.

Team SAMUrai was approaching hour 12 of coding. Along with many teams in the same sleep-deprived boat, they were still fully dedicated.

By the time doors closed for day two at 9 p.m., the teams had just less than 15 hours to finalize their projects, and the clock was ticking.

Photo by Nichapat Jitpraphan/ the Griff

Three hours left

At 9 a.m. on the third and final day of Hackathon, presenting teams filed into the Lookout. Each participant was hard at work putting the final touches on their code and quickly formatting their presentations. With ten minutes left to submit their work, teams were frantically typing away on their laptops as the room fell into an intense silence.

As the large clock projected onto the Lookout’s whiteboard counted down, the club got a laugh out of playing intense symphony music alongside it.

With each team holding their breath, the clock hit zero — it was time for presentations and the judges’ deliberation.

Each presentation was under ten minutes. The teams had to summarize, demonstrate, and share how they developed their projects.

The panel of judges for Hackathon consisted of the president of MaCS, Thomas Gordon; president of the Game Dev club, Nathan; MaCS executive Sophie Barr; and former MaCS executives Aiden and Andrew.

Teams were judged by the following criteria:

The team reinvented the wheel The reinvention was creative and original Bonus points for the code base of the project

“We would rather give the point to someone who did the work and had the enthusiasm than to someone who gave a prompt to AI,” said Barr.

Team Jeremiah gave a notable presentation — they recoded the MacEwan homepage to display classes needed for a user’s major. His project made it easier for students to check which classes they’ve taken and how many they still need.

Another less intense project was a rework of the Google Snake game. The project added drone strikes, a feature that inverted the snake, and a shuffle feature, which randomized the locations of the apples. This got a much-needed laugh out of the tired coders.

The winners

After 30 minutes of deliberation, the verdict was in, and the Lookout fell silent. There would be two winners: one at the entry level and one at the advanced level. One drumroll later, the winners were announced.

Team SAMUrai won the entry-level category and was awarded a $100 dollar Visa gift card and a completion certificate from the MaCS.

The advanced challenge winner was team Desynced, who won a $200 Visa gift card and a completion certificate.

Desynced’s project was nothing short of innovative, and fully captured the judges’ interest.

While the stakes seemed low for Hackathon, it was less about the prize and more about community — a room full of like-minded individuals collaborating for 42 hours.