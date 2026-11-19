Across the street from MacEwan, east of MC College, an excavation has begun where there was once a parking lot. The block around 103 and 104 Ave. and 106 St. is being excavated to prepare for the construction of new student housing as part of the City of Edmonton’s Student Housing Initiative. This project is designed for students and is likely to attract students from MacEwan, NorQuest, MC College, and NAIT.

The student housing project is being developed by Faction Projects Inc. There are a total of four separate buildings that are planned to include 696 units. Each building is planned to be six stories tall with a shared common underground parkade.

Faction’s website says, “The project consists of four six-storey mid-rise residential buildings, organized around two landscaped private courtyards and a central pedestrian public pathway.”

The lot also includes the historic Massey Ferguson Building, a boarded-up brick building located a block from the current excavation site.

The project is broken down into two phases: a south phase, which includes 345 units, and the north phase, which includes 351 units. According to Faction’s website, their first phase is projected to be complete in June 2028.