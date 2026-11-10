Councillor Janz urges students to participate in city budget hearing

On Nov. 5, members of SAMU’s executive committee and students’ council met with Michael Janz, the city councillor representing Ward papastew.

In this meeting, Janz spoke to the chamber about the upcoming Edmonton city budget, with an emphasis on affordable housing, more robust transit, and the non-statutory public hearing, which begins on Nov. 23.

Janz presented what he believed was important going into the city budget and took feedback and concerns from attending councillors. According to Janz, the biggest takeaway from this discussion is that students should be more active in their municipal politics.

Janz says students “need to have a much greater voice in our city,” given their impact on decisions about city services.

“Who’s our largest share of public transit riders? Students. Who’s most acutely affected by the housing crisis? Students. Who right now is going to bear the brunt of Danielle Smith’s attack on housing, transit, bike lanes, all these other pieces? Students,” Janz told the chamber.

Janz was very upfront about many of his frustrations with the current state of municipal politics and the roadblocks he saw.

While presenting, Janz directly pointed to the recent decision where the Government of Alberta directed the City of Edmonton to repeal 2024 bylaw changes that allowed higher-density construction across the city. According to Janz, this move from the province will disproportionately affect students, renters, and singles’ ability to find affordable housing.

The City of Edmonton budget is proposed once every four years, that being the year after municipal elections. The 2027-2030 budget was tabled on Nov. 2 and will be presented to city council by the current administration on Nov. 23.

Nov. 23 is also the beginning of public hearings, during which citizens can book time to voice concerns about how the city should prioritize its funds.

Following public hearings, city council will debate the proposed budget until it is approved by Dec. 18. Every year after the budget is approved, city council will make necessary adjustments to reflect the current state of the city.