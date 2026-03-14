An evening with Tina Friml

Photos by Terence J. Fougere / The Griff.

American comedian comes to campus

Vermont-born and Boston-based comedian Tina Friml, who you may recognize from TikTok, where she has over 300,000 followers, graced SAMU’s comedy night on March 5.

Friml’s comedy career began after she enrolled in a six-week comedy class, and she was later named Vermont’s funniest comedian in 2018. Since then, she’s appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Drew Barrymore Show, and has featured in several comedy specials and festivals.

At least one of the situations she’s turned into material has happened to all of us. Her applause is well earned.

At SAMU’s comedy night, it was clear why Friml is widely celebrated in the comedy scene. Her material was fresh, lively, and unique. Throughout her performance, she poked fun at her love for dads, the quirky, odd scenes of her past neighbourhood of Bushwick in New York City, her accidental stumble into polyamory, and her life as a comedian with cerebral palsy. Each joke felt new and unrepetitive, seamlessly blending into the next, with no time for awkward silence or giggles. And her crowdwork escalated into a series of questions about what sexy Dungeons & Dragons meant.

Tina Friml is just as funny in person as she is online; her charm and relatability as a comic leave her audience no choice but to laugh. At least one of the situations she’s turned into material has happened to all of us. Her applause was well earned.