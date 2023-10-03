Cait’s Fall reads 2023

My fall book recommendations
Dark Academia
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
What screams fall better than dark academia? This chilling thriller follows a curated group of students at a New England college seeking a deeper, more personal understanding of the classics. This book is dark and twisted. You’ll never see what’s coming.
Already read it? Check out The Maidens by Alex Michaelides.
Thriller
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
A woman refuses to speak after being convicted of murdering her husband. While she’s locked up in a secure psychiatric unit, her new criminal psychotherapist slowly begins to crack down her defences. The story he uncovers is way darker and more horrifying than anyone could expect. The twists in this thriller are masterfully done and completely unexpected.
Already read it? Check out The Other Girl by C.D. Major.
Horror
Lone Women by Victor Lavelle
This novel reminded me a lot of Midnight Mass created by Mike Flanagan, but if it was set in 1915 Montana amidst a group of struggling homesteaders. Beautifully written and absolutely terrifying, it follows a woman who has just murdered her parents and is dragging a mysterious trunk across America for a fresh start.
Already read it? Check out Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Canas.
Creepy Houses
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Discovering that her newlywed cousin is in dire straits, Noemi Taboada heads to her house to figure out what’s happening. But once there, she realizes that her sister’s problems are much worse than she could have imagined and that the one to blame for her problems may not be human.
Already read it? Check out The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters.
Nostalgic Reads
Fall is my favourite time of year to delve into a familiar read. So, pull out Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling, or, any other book that may be your childhood favourite and grab a cozy blanket, a mug of hot tea or coffee, and revisit your old literary friends. They’ve missed you.
Bonus Suggestion
The Child Thief by Peter Brom
This is my favourite Peter Pan retelling. It is a dark, nightmare-inducing version that has stuck with me for years. In this version, the friendly Peter Pan you knew is a thing of the past.