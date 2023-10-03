Cait’s Fall reads 2023

by | Oct 3, 2023 | Opinions, Review

My fall book recommendations

Dark Academia

The Secret History by Donna Tartt 

What screams fall better than dark academia? This chilling thriller follows a curated group of students at a New England college seeking a deeper, more personal understanding of the classics. This book is dark and twisted. You’ll never see what’s coming.

 

Already read it? Check out The Maidens by Alex Michaelides.

Thriller

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides 

A woman refuses to speak after being convicted of murdering her husband. While she’s locked up in a secure psychiatric unit, her new criminal psychotherapist slowly begins to crack down her defences. The story he uncovers is way darker and more horrifying than anyone could expect. The twists in this thriller are masterfully done and completely unexpected.


Already read it? Check out The Other Girl by C.D. Major.

Horror

Lone Women­ by Victor Lavelle 

This novel reminded me a lot of Midnight Mass created by Mike Flanagan, but if it was set in 1915 Montana amidst a group of struggling homesteaders. Beautifully written and absolutely terrifying, it follows a woman who has just murdered her parents and is dragging a mysterious trunk across America for a fresh start.

 

Already read it? Check out Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Canas.

Creepy Houses

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia 

Discovering that her newlywed cousin is in dire straits, Noemi Taboada heads to her house to figure out what’s happening. But once there, she realizes that her sister’s problems are much worse than she could have imagined and that the one to blame for her problems may not be human.

 

Already read it? Check out The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters.

Nostalgic Reads 

Fall is my favourite time of year to delve into a familiar read. So, pull out Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling, or, any other book that may be your childhood favourite and grab a cozy blanket, a mug of hot tea or coffee, and revisit your old literary friends. They’ve missed you.

Bonus Suggestion 

The Child Thief­ by Peter Brom 

This is my favourite Peter Pan retelling. It is a dark, nightmare-inducing version that has stuck with me for years. In this version, the friendly Peter Pan you knew is a thing of the past.

Cait Erlenbach

The Griff

The Magazine

The Newsletter

Related articles

“Hello, mommy”

“Hello, mommy”

by | Oct 5, 2023

I pulled my cardigan around me as I walked to the shed, the wind slamming the open door repeatedly against its frame. The sun disappeared behind...

Counter-Strike 2 review

Counter-Strike 2 review

by | Sep 18, 2023

Since its release in 2012, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has set the benchmark for competitive 5v5 tactical esports shooters. The Counter-Strike...