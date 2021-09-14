Deliria: how a Belgian beer is celebrating women

Now is the time to celebrate women. This past year we have seen some huge wins for women all over the world. From Kamala Harris being elected first female vice president of the United States, to the Norwegian Olympic handball team changing the competing clothing standards, we are seeing women become stronger than before, especially in historically male-dominated industries.

Delirium beer is created in the Huyghe Brewery in East Flanders, Belgium. The brand is a staple in Belgium, and is most well-known for their beer varieties called Delirium Tremens, and Delirium Red. But the brewery decided to take a step outside of just brewing cold, crisp ales, and dedicate something special to women around the world.

In 2013, Deliria was created as a female-dedicated spinoff to the already famous Delirium beers. What makes it special is that it is brewed once a year by women brewers from around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day. According to the Deliria website, it is a beer brewed for all beer enthusiasts. After Deliria was introduced, the brewery received awards such as the world beer awards and international beer challenge for the

creation in 2020.

Deliria features female brewers such as Belgian politician Stephanie D’Hose, and women from countries such as Cuba, Mexico, France and even the USA.

Deliria has been climbing to success and is now part of the Pink Boots Society. According to the Pink Boots Society website, their mission is to assist, inspire, and encourage women in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry to advance their professional careers through education and support.

When Darrin Malko, the regional manager of Century Hospitality in Edmonton, heard about Deliria, he knew he had to have it. Malko made the effort to bring in the specially brewed beer to all Century Hospitality locations. The general manager at Hart’s Table & Bar, Megan Dean, loved this idea. Today,

according to Malko, Century Hospitality is the only company that provides Deliria in all of North America. On July 28, 2021, Hart’s Table & Bar was the first to hook up a keg of Deliria beer, and since then the brew has been receiving tons of positive feedback.

“The response has been awesome from both our guests and our team members,” Dean says in regards to the Deliria beer launch. “I think it’s easy to get behind a brand with such a positive message behind it.”

Dean says when we think of beer, we often associate the drink with men, as both customers and producers. “I think having a beer created by women reminds people we can do things, too.”

Dean herself experiences being a female lead in a male-dominated industry. While most of the managers that work alongside her in the hospitality industry are male, Dean says she is committed to paving the way for herself. “When I first started the role, I likely did things differently than my male counterparts in the past,” she says.

“You learn to join the boys club, but also challenge them on different topics.”

Dean says it’s a huge win for women to see more of their peers succeeding in a male-dominated industry. “The more often we see women’s success in any industry, we are shortening the gap of inequality, even if it’s just a little bit.”

If you haven’t tried Deliria yet, it can be found at any Century Hospitality location within Edmonton. According to the Delirium website, its tasting notes are a fruity, flowery background with an initial chardonnay impression, and ends with a spicy mild aroma of hops.

The new Deliria beer is launched annually on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day. This beer will continue to celebrate the milestones of success that women have created.