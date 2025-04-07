SAMU to begin exit from CAUS and CASA after March students’ council meeting, budget approved

Originally published in print on April 1, 2025.

After a lengthy confidential debate, students’ council has voted for SAMU to begin severing memberships with two of the three umbrella advocacy groups it allies with. Council also approved the 2025-26 budget, an updated SAMU fees policy, and over $67,000 of unbudgeted expenses for its discounted Oilers’ tickets program.

Every year, SAMU has a new budget for the council to review and approve. Next year’s will be a grand total of $5,841,500 which is a 15.4 per cent increase from last year. In this budget, more than 50 per cent will be spent on student experience and engagement, with 24 per cent going to student supports.

SAMU vice-president (governance and finance) Joseph A. La Torre spoke of growth and changing needs for students during the presentation.

“When it comes to budget approvals and considerations, make sure to ask if spending aligns with SAMU’s priorities,” La Torre said while presenting the budget to council.

When the motion came to a vote, all councillors were in favour with no debate.

During the question period, councillor Joehn Torres asked about the strategic benefit of spending so much on Oilers tickets.

La Torre responded, saying that it’s something that SAMU has offered for some time, and fits in with its strategy. La Torre added that the unpredictability around ticket prices during playoffs (and how far the Oilers make it) is the reason they’ve budgeted enough to cover an entire playoff season.

If the Oilers lose, the remaining costs will be offset and added to next year’s budget for tickets.

One of the last items, an updated SAMU fee policy will see SAMU member fees go down for the Spring and Summer terms. La Torre cited less services from the association during the summer months as the main reason for the lower price tag.

At the last meeting the councillors were given a presentation highlighting the pros and cons of SAMUs affiliations with the Canadian Alliance of Student Associations (CASA), and the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS), leaving them with the decision to either continue or cease their affiliations.

The motion was put to a vote this month. In order for the motion to pass, 75 per cent of the students’ council would have to vote in favour.

After a lengthy confidential debate on the subject, councillors voted to cease their affiliations with both CASA and CAUS, and enter into an observer year with CASA, after which they will report back to students’ council.

“We’ve had lengthy debate, which I can’t speak to in particular as the conversations were in camera. But I think that the outcome that we have is representative of the will of students’ council,” said SAMU president Gabriel Ambutong, after the meeting had concluded.

Cierra Jacobs, former vice-president (student life) from last year, currently a councillor said, “I believe the council made the right decision overall. Given my experience and then the presentations that went on, like, it’s valid.”

Nathan Poon, Christian Galera, and Joehn Torres were the only members to oppose both votes, while the majority of council supported the motion.

Poon, who is the incoming SAMU president, said he voted for staying in CASA and CAUS because he wants collaboration. “I think central frameworks are critical, such as CASA and CAUS to the advocacy provincially and federally. That’s sort of my sense on it.”

When asked about how the change will affect next year Poon said, “the incoming EC will work with the directives provided today by students’ council and pivot our advocacy plans to best address student concerns and needs.”