Executive Committee election: official results

The results of the SAMU Executive Committee (EC) election are now final, and all three candidates who appeared on ballots were able to win a spot in SAMU’s highest governing body.

Gabriel Ambutong and Joseph La Torre will be returning as president and VP governance and finance respectively, and Darcy Hoogers will be the new VP academic. The results are now official and this group will fill three of the five vacancies in the EC.

Although everyone was running uncontested this year, candidates still had to secure more YES votes than NO votes. Each candidate received over 720 YES votes and, at most, 111 NO votes.

6.3 per cent of eligible voters turned out for this week’s election, accounting for 953 voters in total. November’s Students’ Council election saw 8.6 per cent of eligible voters show up.

The Students’ Council will appoint the remaining vacant positions of VP student life and VP external in the coming weeks. Once decided on, the new executive committee will take office on May 1.

Photos from SAMU