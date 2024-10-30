Extending suicide prevention and awareness beyond September

When you’re on campus, take a second to look around. The average age of MacEwan’s student body in 2022-23 was 24 years old. In Canada, the second leading cause of death for people likely your classmates’s age, youth and young adults aged 15-35 years old, is suicide.

Over 20 years ago, Sept.10 was established as World Suicide Prevention Day by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Since this international recognition, during the 30 days of September, entities like the Mental Health Commission of Canada emphasize the impacts of suicide and ressources available for support. September is also a testament to the people living their lives while impacted by suicidical thoughts and those who have lost someone due to suicide.

In Canada, September is designated as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Did you know that in our country, approximately 12 people pass per day due to suicide? Over a year in Canada, this amounts to around 4,500 deaths by suicide.

Throughout September, greater emphasis is placed on the warning signs to look out for in yourself and others. These signs can include but are not limited to extreme mood swings, isolation, hopelessness, and loneliness. Let’s say your friend group always plays board games every weekend. Recently, one of your friends is no longer showing any interest in any game, not even the one he always wins. Your friend is also withdrawing from other social situations. When you do see him, he is consuming more drugs and alcohol than normal. Overall, his behaviour is changing, and you’re concerned. If someone you know is displaying these signs, please check in on them.

September also puts a spotlight on messages of hope as more people feel comfortable sharing their stories of recovery. As more stories of hope rather than heartbreak step into the limelight, it can inspire hope for those who are struggling to see and feel positivity.

Specific months dedicated to specific causes streamline knowledge over a four-week span and allow more people to learn about important topics. We’ve all heard the quote, “knowledge is power.” Equipped with education, people gain tolerance and insight on how to act when dealing with difficult situations. However, once the month is over, the topic tends to be brushed aside as it is replaced with a new topic of awareness. Different topics go in and out of circulation like trends.

Now that we are at the end of October, will the emphasis on mental health and suicide prevention fade into the background until next September? Will all the information on the warning signs to look out for, helpline numbers, and overall messages of hope be forgotten? Sure, it’s natural for certain topics to lose our attention and focus over time, but mental health and suicide prevention is an ongoing battle and crisis that needs consistent attention and education. These battles do not end once September is over, so why should the emphasis end?

There are resources and support available all year round at the MacEwan campus. The Wellness and Psychological Services, for instance, is located in 7-103A and provides free, confidential counselling for individuals and groups, as well as workshops. However, if there is an immediate on-campus risk (for yourself or others) call 780-497-5555 for campus security.

If you are struggling, you are not alone. Please reach out.

911: Suicide is an emergency

988: call or text (available 24 hours, 7 days a week)

780-482-4357: Edmonton distress line

833- 456-4566: Talk Suicide Canada

1-877-303-2642: Alberta mental health line

1-855-242-3310: The Hope for Wellness Helpline for First Nations people and Inuit people, also an online chat room on their website @https://www.hopeforwellness.ca/

