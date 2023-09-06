Fall Fest falls returns to Building 6 with headliner bbno$

A stellar lineup helps SAMU’s annual festival find its groove again

For the first time post-pandemic, Fall Fest is back at its original location in front of building 6, and all MacEwan Students aged 17 or older are welcome. The event starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 8. The event will feature musical guests bbno$, EMELINE, Armani White, Jamie Fine, and DACEY.

Fall Fest is an annual event hosted by the Student’s Association of MacEwan University (SAMU) to welcome returning students to classes and introduce new students to MacEwan and SAMU. In addition to music, there are beer gardens, food trucks, and prizes to be won. The event is a MacEwan Student exclusive, which means no guests. Don’t forget your student ID.

After the event, the beer gardens sponsor, Hudsons, will be providing bus services on a first come, first served basis for an after-party at its Whyte Avenue location for students aged 18 and over.

SAMU Event Producer Courtney Milford says this is going to be a special year for Fall Fest since, for many MacEwan Students, this may be their first or only second experience with the event. Milford admits that securing the musical acts involved fierce competition from other universities.

Given the popularity of the lineup and based on feedback from last year’s event, SAMU is opening the event to all students aged 17 and up which is a change from last year’s event.

“The best thing we can do for building community on campus is providing opportunities for students to gather,” says Milford.

She says students may not fully understand the difference between SAMU and the university itself but Fall Fest and other SAMU events are a chance for students to learn about the students’ association and the various programs, services, and volunteer opportunities it provides.

Fall Fest also takes place on the same day as the MacEwan Block Party, so students will have no shortage of things to do around the university.

“I don’t know if students are going to go to class at all on Friday,” says Milford.