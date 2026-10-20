From the rink to ink: the art of being vulnerable

Every idea begins in the pages of a sketchbook. For independent artist William McPhee, each sketch is more than the start of a piece; it is an opportunity to create something real. In a world that often rewards conformity, it is McPhee’s vulnerability that sets his work apart.

McPhee is a local Edmonton artist, born in Whitecourt, Alta., who moved to Camrose at age three. Though he had a passion for hockey growing up and continued playing into his early 20s, it was not until he attended the Augustana Campus in Camrose that he discovered art classes and found his true passion.

One of his biggest inspirations was his former professor, who was also an athlete and a full-time artist, “I was just like, oh, wow, this is really cool. And that’s when I really started taking art seriously,” said McPhee.

After picking up his first sketchbook in 2020, McPhee reveals that he was always timid and ashamed of being into art because his world of sports didn’t coincide with creatives very well. “It wasn’t a very normal thing to branch off and to be an artist and be vulnerable. So, none of my teammates ever knew I liked art until my university days,” said McPhee.

Eventually, he was accepted into the University of Alberta’s main campus for the fine arts program.

William McPhee taken by Allegra Fuederer

Though he dropped out of university, saying it was not the right fit for him, McPhee believes the experience helped shape his artistic individuality.

“I really learned what I like, what I don’t like in art, and kind of explored and created my own craft,” Said McPhee.

Today, McPhee pursues art full-time and posts on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to expand his audience and reach.

McPhee described his work as expressive and colourful, with elements of realism, though he does not follow a specific formula. “I just kind of do what I like to do.”

His approach reflects a belief that art should move alongside the artist, rather than being confined to a single style. McPhee also likes to incorporate himself into his artwork, hoping that his audience resonates with it.

McPhee says that, though his earlier art was more abstract and experimental, today he has a vision for it without sticking to a “specific niche.”

“I’m always trying to come up with new ideas, new series to do.”

When creating a new piece, McPhee begins with an idea, then breaks it down into a sketch before moving to colour. He prefers not to make drafts, choosing instead to let the creative process unfold naturally.

Pot Heads by William McPhee

Currently, McPhee is working on a new series called Colourful Emotions, which is rather vulnerable for him, as it involves expressing emotions he does not always talk about. “The ideas behind it are very personal to me,” said McPhee

Through Colourful Emotions, McPhee hopes that his audience connects not only with his artwork but also with the emotions and experiences behind it.

Back in Edmonton, while he says he has not explored the city’s art scene in depth, he aspires to be part of it, given what it offers and the passion it carries. McPhee notes that he has not been exposed to such a scene of creatives having grown up in a small city in Alberta.

Within the pages of his sketchbook, McPhee continues to focus on making work that is not only vulnerable but feels honest to him.

“Being able to just create art and live is the greatest success I could ever ask for.”