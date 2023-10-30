Griffins still winless; men’s volleyball fails to defend home court

The MacEwan men’s volleyball team remains winless in the young 2023-24 season after dropping both games to the visiting University of Saskatchewan Huskies. The Griffins lost Friday’s match 3-0 (22-25, 20-25, 20-25) and Saturday’s match 3-0 (19-25, 16-25, 13-25).

After going winless the previous weekend in Calgary, the Griffins were looking to get into the ‘win’ column against the visiting Huskies and they were facing a familiar face. Outside hitter Jefferson Morrow returned to the Atkinson Gymnasium after transferring to the Huskies this past summer. You could see the rivalry and tension between the Griffins and Morrow, with both wanting to win the reunion.

The first set Friday was by far the most competitive of the two games as both teams went back and forth, with neither team conceding a steady rally. Third-year setter Mason Natras was making plays both offensively and defensively, keeping the set close. Sadly, an errant serve cost the Griffins the first set. In the second set, errant serves continued to be a factor early for the Griffins, putting them in an early deficit. When MacEwan seemed to gain some momentum, some questionable calls from the refs pushed momentum back in favor of the Huskies. Natras did his best to rally his team, but the errors began to pile up as they lost the second set. In the third set, it was outside hitter Mitchel Gorman sparking momentum for the Griffins, but the athleticism of the Huskies was too much to overcome as the Huskies defeated the Griffins in straight sets Friday.

The Griffins should be looking to head coach Brad Poplawski to make some adjustments before heading on the road to play the UFV Cascades this upcoming weekend.

The start of Saturday’s match was in favor of the Griffins as the Huskies started off with a barrage of errors, giving the Griffins an early lead. The Huskies didn’t let that affect their play and attacked, quickly regaining momentum. Natras and outside hitter Daylan Andison played incredible defense to keep the set close, but some miscommunication between the Griffins led to a Huskies victory in the first set. The Griffins seemed to be battling the Huskies and the reffing at the beginning of the second set. Andison’s defense helped outside hitter Owen Johnson win some key points for the Griffins. It wasn’t enough as the MacEwan players seemed to lose their legs late in the second set leading to the Huskies winning the second and third sets handedly.

The Griffins should be looking to head coach Brad Poplawski to make some adjustments before heading on the road to play the UFV Cascades this upcoming weekend.

The Griffins won’t be back in the Atkinson Gymnasium until Nov. 10 and 11 when they take on the visiting UBC Thunderbirds.