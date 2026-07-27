MacEwan Griffins reveal alternate logo, an extension of last year’s redesign

The David Atkinson Gym has been decorated with new alternate versions of the MacEwan Griffins logo. The G-shaped symbol will now serve as an alternative look for Griffin Athletics.

This comes as a later addition to last year’s full redesign, which included the Griffins’ new primary logo.

Joel Mrak, athletics director for the MacEwan Griffins, said, “We wanted a refreshed image, refreshed branding.”

“It’s just adding elements to the overall branding.” — Joel Mrak, Athletics director

How the logo will be used is yet to be seen. Currently, there are banners hanging on the second floor of Building 8 that feature the logo, as well as gym padding in the David Atkinson Gym, and some secondary clothing items like shorts, sweaters, and athletic wear.

“It’s pretty common, I think, in the sports world to have those different looks once in a while, so we think there will be at least one jersey this season that will have that.”

The Griffins knew from the beginning of last year’s redesign that they would reveal the alternate logo in the following school year.

Mrak says the full griffin is the primary logo, and the new “G” is just an additional element to the branding that will be used for things like patches and alternate jerseys.

As for seeing this logo implemented on jerseys, Mrak said, “You might see it over the coming years.”

The Griffins plan to have one jersey this season with the secondary logo on the chest, serving as one of three jerseys for that team.

“You can expect to see it on hockey for sure, on one of their three jerseys, and you’ll probably see it on at least one other court sport, but those ones haven’t been fully designed yet.”