MacEwan residence reaches full capacity for the first time

Eighty-nine per cent of residents are MacEwan students, 11 percent from NAIT

MacEwan Residence, which opened in 2005, has reached full capacity for student occupancy for the first time.The building has 12 floors, each filled with students from MacEwan and NAIT with a growing waitlist. Out of the 846 student capacity, the administrative staff filled up the capacity with 89 per cent of MacEwan students and 11 per cent of NAIT students. In past years, rooms on the main and 13th floors were reserved for hotel guests looking to stay in Downtown Edmonton. Yet, with a recent increase in demand from students, the 13th floor will now be occupied by students and the Residence Life managers.

In addition to the 24/7 front desk, the residence life staff now have four senior residence assistants, 20 residence assistants, and three residence life coordinators to cater to the needs of students.

Not only are students living directly on campus but they are also able to do it for a lower price than living in an apartment in downtown Edmonton. For an eight-month term, it is $6400 to live in a two-bedroom suite with a semi-private kitchen and bathroom, which is $800 per month. However, included with each month is water, heat, internet, and cable TV, which saves roughly $1200 per month on utilities alone.

Rooms come furnished with a double bed, workstation, chair, and bedside table. Each floor has rooms for studying and socializing. Additionally, the residence features an entertainment theatre, arcade room, and vending machines available for use. The residence assistants put on monthly events to create an interconnected community, foster growth, and ensure students leave with the necessary skills to survive on their own.