Movie review of Triangle of Sadness – A bizarre must watch

The Edmonton International Film Festival happened a few weeks ago and I was lucky enough to attend one of their movie showings. Let me tell you, it was an experience in itself! Going to the movies is one of those little life pleasures that just brightens up your day — especially since COVID made the thought of being in a packed movie theatre uncomfortable for many. This year, it was nice to see some normality; it really urges you to not take simple things in life for granted.

I could feel the buzz of excitement when I entered the cinema. Everyone was chatting and anticipating the film showing, Triangle of Sadness, directed by Ruben Ostlund. To give you a brief idea of what the film is about, a cruise that’s catered to the super-rich sinks in the middle of the ocean leaving a few survivors behind to fend for themselves on an island. It was, in a word, bizarre. But in the oddest and most satisfying way possible, it got me hung up on the movie for days, like an itch I couldn’t fully get rid of.

Personally, I thought that the casting for this film was perfect. The actors played their parts so naturally and their chemistry with each other really entraps you with the problems they are facing; it’s almost like you are the one that’s going through it. I am a sucker for representation and Dolly de Leon — who played a Filipino employee on the cruise and is a major part of the story line — was a refreshing presence of Asian representation in a box office film.

Unfortunately, one of the actresses, Charlbi Dean Kriek, who played Yaya in the film, had passed away on Aug. 29 of this year due to a lung infection. Another one of the film’s actresses, Dolly De Leon, made a sweet Instagram post on this tragic loss.“You turned out to be the sweetest, most caring, kind, thoughtful, and empathetic person I’d ever met… beautiful not just on the surface but also inside your big, beautiful heart,” De Leon writes.

The film itself is a definite must-watch. It has everything that you need in a good movie: the shock factor, the laughs, the emotions, and the struggles behind each character. The balance between comedy and real-life situations was tasteful. I’ve noticed that when it comes to comedy, many people tend to try and get laughs at the expense of other people’s feelings, but this film didn’t. It was organic and natural; it didn’t feel like it was forced which made it easy for me to connect with the film and I’m not the only one who felt this way, judging from the collective laughs and gasps from the audience in the theatre.

Normally I wouldn’t voluntarily choose to watch a movie like this (I am more of a stereotypical rom-com kind of gal), but I’m glad I did! It’s a satire, dark comedy, drama filled film. It’ll take you on a roller coaster of emotions, and you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into until you get there. So, if you’re blanking on what to watch, why not give Triangle of Sadness a try. Trust me, it’s worth it!

I would like to put it out there that I am not analytical enough to spot little details and guess the meaning behind complex scenes, so the ending was slightly confusing, but I’m sure the average person — or cinephile — would understand it.

