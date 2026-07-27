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Today: August 2, 2026
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July 27, 2026

Neon Skies Music Festival opens its first year in Edmonton

The first Neon Skies Music Festival took place in Edmonton over July 17th and 18th. James Pincock went to capture photos of the performing artists.
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Slayyyter walks the stage during the second day of Neon Skies. James Pincock/the Griff
Conan Gray greets the crowd during his performance on the first day of the festival
James Pincock/the Griff
Myles Smith performs at the Ice District Fan Park for Neon Skies
James Pincock/the Griff
Fans react to Slayyyter’s performance at Neon Skies
James Pincock/the Griff
Slayyyter on stage at Neon Skies
James Pincock/the Griff
Heidi Montag poses with her backup dancers during the second day of the festival
James Pincock/the Griff
Slayyyter under stage lights at the second day of Neon Skies
James Pincock/the Griff
The crowd watches Conan Gray as the sun sets over downtown Edmonton
James Pincock/the Griff

James Pincock

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