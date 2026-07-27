Neon Skies Music Festival opens its first year in Edmonton
The first Neon Skies Music Festival took place in Edmonton over July 17th and 18th. James Pincock went to capture photos of the performing artists.
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MacEwan Griffins reveal alternate logo, an extension of last year’s redesign
Griffin Athletics soft-launches its alternate logo design, with the hopes that it will build a stronger and more unified brand for the MacEwan Griffins.
“Welcome to God’s Country”: U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra downs a 9 a.m. whisky shot at annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region in Edmonton.
Ambassador Hoekstra urged Canadian leaders to better sell the country’s economic strengths before capping off his discussion with a cross-border whisky toast.
Federal government announces $289 million in research funding at MacEwan University
Federal spending supports nearly 1800 social sciences and humanities research projects across Canada, including several at MacEwan
Why did the SAMU executive committee go to Stampede?
Five SAMU staff took a 6-day trip to Calgary in hopes of building relationships with political leaders. Yeehaw!
Two MacEwan alumni appointed to the board of governors
Lorne Gladu and Karen Jeu join MacEwan’s highest governing body as alumni representatives.