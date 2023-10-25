Overnight construction blockage of MacEwan’s pedway between Building 7 to 8 is now lifted.

The overnight closure of MacEwan’s pedway between building 8 and 9 for construction has ended. detours to get between the buildings are no longer needed as construction crews can now provide an overnight corridor in the pedway for foot traffic.

According to a Construction Notice released by MacEwan University, construction to the second floor, including the pedway, began Oct. 3 as part of West Village Square. The construction notice outlines the foot traffic access and its daily changes. Until only recently, the pedway was cordoned off for night crews working between the hours of 6 p.m. to 5:30 am.

“That’s no longer going to be the case”, says Patrick Christopher, the project manager for MacEwan’s Facilities team looking after the West Village Square development. “Fortunately, the carpet covering scope was completed last week… so we will maintain a walkway for staff and students overnight so they can get from building seven and building eight.”

Otherwise, as outlined in the construction notice, MacEwan’s crowding commuters during the daytime should still expect to see barricades across the south wall for public safety.

Photo by Thai Sirikoone