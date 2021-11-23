Recipe: Crock Pot potato corn chowder

Fall is one of my favourite seasons. Not only is it aesthetically beautiful, but it’s also the perfect time to cozy up, put on a hot pot of soup, and read a book. For me, soups are easy, tasty, and a perfect way to prepare my meals for the week. You can’t go wrong with a creamy potato chowder. I have taken this recipe and perfected it. over the years, and it’s my ultimate comfort food.

For this recipe, you will need a blender or Magic Bullet. You will also need a slow cooker, which you can find on Amazon starting at as little as $36. This recipe is also great for students who are on the go, as you can throw all the ingredients in the cooker and head to class.

YIELD: 6-8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup of bacon, cooked and crumbled, or 1 cup of

real bacon bits if you don’t have time

• 2 1⁄2 pounds of baby potatoes, cut into about 1⁄4

inch cubes. I like to leave the peel on mine but you

can also peel them

• 8 cups of kernelled corn, frozen or fresh

• 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

• 7 cloves of minced garlic

• 1⁄2 cup of chopped celery

• 1⁄2 cup of chopped carrots

• 1 tsp. of seasoning salt

• 4 cups of chicken broth

• 2 cups of heavy whipping cream

• Green onion (for garnish)

• Shredded cheese (for garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all ingredients except for the heavy whipping cream into the slow cooker.

Cook on low for about 8 to 10 hours (or if you are in a rush cook on high for 4 to 6 hours).

After this, pour about half of the soup into a blender and blend until smooth. Return blended soup to the pot. If you prefer a chunky soup, you can skip this step.

Finally, add the heavy whipping cream and stir thoroughly. Keep the lid off and cook for about 10 to 15 more minutes, and add salt and pepper to taste.

Add soup to a bowl and garnish with shredded cheese and green onion.

Voila! Your hearty, creamy, comfort soup is ready to eat. This recipe is perfect for freezing as well; it tastes just as good when defrosted and heated up!