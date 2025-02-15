Five hobbies to try out instead of vying for white supremacy

It’s time to take a break from culture-warring

Are you tired of watching think-tank-funded videos on YouTube? Or arguing with the “woke degenerates” on social media? Look no further. Here are some great new activities to try instead of spending time theorizing how to defend “Western civilization!”

Gardening:

Instead of getting neurotically invested in the chemicals present in your food — regarding the conspiratorial “elite” poisoning your food with xenoestrogens — why not try your hand at horticulture? Maybe you’ll learn factual information about food production from somewhere other than a thread on X.

Join a trivia group:

If you believe the “facts don’t care about your feelings” shtick, why not try your hand at trivia and join a trivia night group? The social nature of this hobby is also helpful for exposing yourself to real social connections. You could actually gain perspectives outside of the online echo chambers.

Rock climbing:

Why spend your time discovering new ideological reasons to hate your neighbour, whom you were on good terms with until you read that one Facebook post, when you could try rock climbing? Work off your pent-up stress with a full-body workout, and enjoy the hobby’s social elements. What’s the worst that can happen? You high-five a young woman with blue hair after you both finish climbing a difficult wall? Also, what better way to climb out of the extremist rabbit hole than climbing literal walls?

Yoga:

Do you have misdirected rage and need another approach to handling it? Increase your mind-body connection and forget all about the culture war with the meditative exercises explored in yoga. Breathe. Please breathe. Chill. You might not want to ban books after trying Shavasana.

Reading:

If your thumb is starting to hurt from scrolling through Instagram reels that push misogynistic ideas to the youth, why not switch gears once in a while and settle down for some light reading? Flipping a page is a lower impact workout for your thumbs than rage tweeting. Time to take a break from Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life and read something lighter. Pick up something unrelated to your interest of closely dictating the order of your life and others. Try something new and fun, like a graphic novel or some poems.

Graphic by Forrester Toews