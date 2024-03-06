SAMU 2024 Executive Committee elections begin

The SAMU Executive Committee (EC) plays an integral part on campus, from overseeing the general manager to being responsible for the campus environment and resources for students. Each position is responsible for a different portfolio of responsibilities. Each of the five elected members of the EC is responsible for serving at least 35 hours per week performing their duties throughout the year.

For a student to be considered eligible to run, they must be a SAMU member, and in good academic standing.

This year, there are four students running for positions. There are no candidates running for the VP Student Life position.

The candidates for each role are as follows:

President

Gabriel Ambutong is the current president of SAMU. He is running for re-election this year, and hopes to make fees more affordable and increase scholarship amounts.

Vice-president external

Jakob Cardinal, a commerce student, is the current VP external of SAMU. He is also running for re-election and plans to advocate for student needs which includes housing, mental health resources, and support for domestic, international and Indigenous students on campus.

Vice-president governance and finance

Joseph La Torre is the current VP governance and finance. He is running for re-election with the hopes of ensuring that students who sit on committees are compensated, while providing support and training, as well as furthering initiatives and communication about current student issues.

Vice-president academic

Darcy Hoogers is a communications student. He is running for VP academic and states that he wants to implement new academic policies regarding both lower academic fees and developing a deeper clarity of in-class assignments and expectations as a student.

Vice President Student Life

The current VP student life, Cierra Jacobs, is not running for re-election. There are currently no candidates for this position.

All SAMU members are eligible to vote. This year, elections will take place from March 13 to 14 through email submission. The polls will open on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 a.m., and will close on Thursday, March 14 at 4 p.m.