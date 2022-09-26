SAMU Benefits Opt Out Deadline on Thursday

Students at MacEwan University can opt out of benefits plans online and receive reimbursements on their payments until Thursday, Sept. 29.

Benefits for health, dental, and legal expenses are available to part-time and full-time students by the Students’ Association of MacEwan University (SAMU) and are included in tuition. Students who are not interested in or do not require coverage have the option to opt out of SAMU’s benefits plans. More information on opting out can be found in the Student Resources section of SAMU’s website.

The SAMU health and dental plan, called mystudentplan, has coverages for prescription drugs, vision care, psychologist/social worker services, ambulances, and more. More information is available on their website.

SAMU also offers students access to legal assistance through mylegalprogram. The program’s legal resources include access to a network of lawyers who can offer a 25 per cent discount, $1,500 of legal coverage annually, a legal hotline, and other tools that may be valuable to students. You can find more information on mylegalplan on their website.

The health and dental insurance is split into two payments of $208.12, a total of $416.24 yearly. The legal coverage is $18 yearly. Both costs are included in students’ tuition. Reimbursements are expected to be received by students within four-to-six weeks.