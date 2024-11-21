SAMU Presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tales of a Rocky Horror Virgin



For someone who loves queer history, I have missed out on one crucial monument — The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Every costume party has a Frank, or a Brad and Janet duo. However, I never got the references. My closest connection is reading The Perks of Being a Wallflower, which helped me understand that as a Rocky Horror virgin, I must wear white on my first viewing. That’s why, on the night of October 30, I was wearing white for SAMU Cinema Nights’ free screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

So, in my first viewing, I learned:

The movie itself is more kitschy than something you could show your parents, but it is in my top five queer history moments. The audience props can be chaotic, and you must pay keen attention to use them at the right time. Thankfully, SAMU provided a helpful guide to go along with prop bags filled with curious objects I would never have thought to bring to the movies., Lastly, Tim Curry has fantastic legs. Seriously, check them out.

From the deliciously salted popcorn to the big screen of SAMU’s Lookout, the atmosphere gave the “last day of school before a big break” in the best way. The cozy décor and music playlist with some of the most iconic spooky songs made for a perfect Halloween vibe. While talking to everyone who walked in, I realized that most people were watching the film for the first time, too. Like student Ella Caneles, who came dressed as a “gothic witch”, and her friend Angelo Riesgodressed in a white robe and accessories for an ancient Greek aesthetic.

All three of us weren’t sure what the next hour and forty minutes held. Riesgo said, “What am I expecting? Um..gore. I’m joking. I’m actually not sure.”

To experience a Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing is to make friends with strangers and shove preconceived notions aside for Tim Curry and his legs.

Photo from SAMU