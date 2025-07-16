Superman injects hopium straight into your veins



The new Superman film finally does the character justice.

In 2013, I lost my love for Superman. Man of Steel (2013) showcased a Superman who didn’t value humanity, was more stoic than supportive, and acted like a villain. It was such an antithesis of the core traits of Superman that the public opinion on Superman soured. Zack Snyder took a character that has stood the test of time since 1938 and ruined him. So when James Gunn revealed he was reimagining the character, my expectations were low. But I’ll always be seated for his movies. So did he surprise me?

Yes. More than I could’ve imagined.

James Gunn directed and delivered the Superman movie that I didn’t think was possible. Just like a comic book, it drops you straight into the action. No need to hear Superman’s backstory. Your grandmother could tell you that. It’s a refreshing changeup to the usual formula of a character’s first movie, where the entire first act is just an introduction. Every superpower, superhero, and villain looks like they jumped off the page of a comic, which adds to the over the top feel.

“Superman is truly the best of us in this movie.”



The theme of the movie is what made me really fall in love with it. Superman is truly the best of us in this movie. His kindness, care for others, and love of humanity is infectious. I don’t think I’ve smiled harder than when I watched this movie. I promise you, after watching the movie you will leave the theatre more hopeful than when you entered. And to me, that is the point of Superman: to give us hope in a world that, at times, can take it away from you.