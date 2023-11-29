The Design Students Organization hosts its second Creator Market

On Nov. 24, the Design Students Organization (DSO) hosted their second Creator Market in Allard Hall. The purpose of this market is to showcase the incredible works that MacEwan’s students have to offer.

“Basically, this creator market is to highlight FFAC [Faculty of Fine Arts and Communications] students, and it’s basically to just allow students to dip their toes into the market scene,” says DSO president Aldricia Chong.

The feeling of the market can be compared to that of the Edmonton Expo’s Artist Alley where visitors can shop the stalls, gawk at the brilliant art of fictional characters, and immerse themselves in the artistic experience. The Creator Market was held at the same time as a third-party poster sale in Building 9.

Aldricia Chong, the president of the DSO

Students huddled and hustled through the second floor of Allard Hall to meet some of the wonderful artists that grace our hallways — like Hayden Carkner, a second-year design student who was selling illustrations of Alberta’s local scenery, including the Jasper mountains and Whyte Ave’s historical buildings.

The DSO is just one of the many unique communities that make MacEwan a wonderful place to study. The DSO leaders all have one goal in mind: to provide experience and a platform for creative students.

Brooke Roseman’s booth at the DSO Creator Market on Nov. 17

“In our program, we have such a diverse type of work that people can present. So, we have a lot of posters, some people are doing ceramics, and crochet, and really it’s just from all types of talents that are represented here,” says Ekatrina Vasilyeva, who is one of the DSO’s community leads.

Vendors primarily sold art prints, stickers, and bookmarks. One vendor, Brooke Roseman, finds inspiration through pop culture influences. “I don’t really design it to sell it at first, I just sort of do it for what inspires me . . .” The market also featured live performances from some of the talented music students, adding a level of unity and ambiance to Allard Hall.

Ekatrina Vasilyeva, a DSO community lead.

Design student and graphics editor for the Griff, Shelby Mandin, has participated in both markets stating,“it’s been pretty good so far this week. It’s been a little bit slower, but it’s still really fun.” One of her favourite parts of the market is the positive atmosphere. “Everyone here has been in a really good mood. It’s also just fun to hang out with other design students and check on what everyone else is doing.”

The student turnout might not have been on par with their market last March, but the number of vendors who signed up to sell was astronomical. More art and design students were excited to participate in what could have been their first market.

Chong and the DSO team are hopeful that this becomes an annual event for the design community. There is another one currently in the works for the winter term. To Chong, being a part of the DSO means, “to be a part of the community and give back to the community.”

Photo by Leanna Bressan