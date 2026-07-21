Two MacEwan alumni appointed to the board of governors

Two MacEwan University alumni have been appointed by the Government of Alberta to serve on the university’s Board of Governors, which is the institution’s highest governing body. The board is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, finances, and overall governance of the university.

Lorne Gladu and Karen Jeu were named as the two newest alumni members of the board. The appointments fill the two alumni-designated seats, joining board chair Scott Kashuba – the first MacEwan alumnus to serve as chair – and non-academic staff member Tim Barker to bring the total number of MacEwan alumni on the board of governors to four.

Gladu, a graduate of MacEwan’s management studies and bachelor of arts transfer program, is the founding CEO of the Rupertsland Institute Métis Centre of Excellence, an affiliate of the Métis Nation of Alberta that provides training, research, and education programs to support Métis people across the province. Gladu has focused his career largely on expanding education and training opportunities for Métis people across Alberta. Gladu also received MacEwan’s Distinguished Alumni award in 2007, as well as an honorary doctorate in 2023.

Gladu succeeds Kashuba in the board’s alumni-nominated position following Kashuba’s appointment as chair in 2025, while Jeu replaces outgoing vice-chair Tracy Sopkow, who completed her term on July 14.

Jeu, a graduate of MacEwan’s Voluntary Sector Management program, is a senior associate with The Discovery Group – a nonprofit consulting firm focused on helping charities and nonprofits with strategic planning and fundraising – and she has spent three decades working in fundraising, governance, and strategic planning across the post-secondary and healthcare sectors. Jeu previously worked at MacEwan for over 16 years and has served on the university’s Alumni Advisory Council since 2023.

The appointments took effect on July 15, with Gladu and Jeu joining the board as it continues overseeing the university’s long-term planning, financial, and institutional priorities.