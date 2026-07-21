What to know about MacEwan’s new Threat Risk Assessment policy

MacEwan approved a new Threat Risk Assessment policy and procedure that establishes the MUTRA (MacEwan University Threat Risk Assessment) program, effective Sept. 1.

MUTRA teams will have the ability to gather otherwise confidential information so long as it is “reasonably necessary for threat assessment and safety planning and must comply with applicable access to information and privacy legislation,” according to the procedure.

The policy goes on to say that access to information that is in control of the university is “considered on a case-by-case basis and will be granted only where authorized by applicable legislation.”

MUTRA is to consist of a site team and an institutional team. When a threat is reported to a site team, which is to be placed at various stations on campus (“e.g. Human Resources, Student Affairs, Residence”), the team will assess the situation following “a rapid data-gathering and internal assessment process.”

If a threat is considered to pose a significant risk, the site team will consult “law enforcement, health services, school divisions, or others that may hold information relevant to the potential threat assessment.”

The institutional team is to be consulted only if the threat passes the “threshold for escalation.” There is no indication of whether the institutional team will be stationed on campus or not.

The institutional team will vary based on whether the threat involves students or faculty. However, the site teams “vary by unit,” and may even include instructors and counsellors if necessary.

“The members of the MUTRA teams are yet to be announced.”

MacEwan did not respond to the Griff’s request for comment on the policy in time for publication.