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July 13, 2026

Edmonton Celebrates South Sudan Independence Day

The Griff's photo editor Nichapat Jitpraphan went down to Borden Park and captured photos of Edmonton's celebration of South Sudan's Independence Day.
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Two South Sudanese adults in front of the South Sudan flag and Independence Anniversary balloons. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

Members of the South Sudanese community. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

Two South Sudanese youth taking a selfie with a face painting book spread out, sitting at an outdoor table. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

Three South Sudanese children eating food while being attentive to their surroundings. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

South Sudanese people in front of the South Sudan flag and Independence Anniversary balloons. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

Nichapat Jitpraphan

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