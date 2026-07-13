Edmonton Celebrates South Sudan Independence Day

Two South Sudanese adults in front of the South Sudan flag and Independence Anniversary balloons. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff
Members of the South Sudanese community. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff
Two South Sudanese youth taking a selfie with a face painting book spread out, sitting at an outdoor table. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff
Three South Sudanese children eating food while being attentive to their surroundings. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff
South Sudanese people in front of the South Sudan flag and Independence Anniversary balloons. Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff