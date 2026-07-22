“Welcome to God’s Country”: U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra downs a 9 a.m. whisky shot at annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region in Edmonton.

“Welcome to God’s country.”

That was Alberta MLA Shane Getson’s greeting as delegates from across western Canada and the northwestern U.S. poured into a ballroom at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Edmonton for the 35th annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) Summit, an event focused on cross-border cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, and security.

This year’s summit arrived against the backdrop of ongoing Canada-U.S. trade negotiations, with U.S Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra using the forum to deliver his candid assessment of the relationship, urging Canadian leaders to better advocate for their own economic interests.

In a moderated discussion with Canada West Foundation president and CEO, and university chancellor of MacEwan University Gary Mar, Hoekstra argued that Canada’s strongest negotiating position lies in demonstrating why American industries benefit from Canadian resources and manufacturing rather than assuming the relationship alone is enough.

Discussing Alberta’s oil industry, Hoekstra pointed to Canada’s role as a major supplier to the United States.

“There’s a reason why Canadian oil has gone from six per cent of U.S oil imports to 60 per cent of U.S imports.” U.S Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra

Hoekstra repeatedly highlighted the role provinces have played in maintaining relationships with American officials, suggesting that provincial governments often advanced conversations around the economy and trade partnerships when the federal government could not.

“You’ve got a couple of premiers who say ‘we’re going to make this deal with the United States. We want to sell more oil,’” said Hoekstra. “And the end result is they make the case.”

He added that Canadian leaders must continue “making the case” directly, explaining that even though Canadian oil is America’s preferred source, there are other options.

The ambassador turned to the east while discussing Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs, referencing one province’s decision to pull American bourbon from store shelves.

“Now, I personally think that we all know what province we’re talking about.” U.S Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra

Hoekstra argued Ontario could make a stronger economic case by emphasizing how closely its automotive industry is tied to Michigan.

“Businesses run the economies,” Hoekstra said, adding that governments should focus on creating the conditions for businesses to succeed rather than trying to drive the economy themselves.

Using Ontario’s auto sector as an example, Hoekstra illustrated how integrated the two countries’ economies have become.

“A car, a truck, whatever that comes from Ontario probably has 90 to 95 per cent U.S. content,” said Hoekstra, arguing that Canada’s negotiating position should focus on demonstrating how North American supply chains benefit both countries.

The ambassador’s comments came just a few hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a broad range of Canadian goods. He cited Canada’s treatment of American automobiles, alcohol, and dairy products as justification for the tariffs. The measures, which are scheduled to take effect in 30 days, mark a significant escalation in the ongoing trade dispute and stand in stark contrast to Hoekstra’s repeated calls for Canadian leaders to continue making the economic case for cross-border trade and integrated supply chains.

As the discussion drew to a close, summit organizers presented Hoekstra with gifts, including a bottle of local Anohka whisky and a painting. Hoekstra and Mar remained on stage while hospitality staff moved through the ballroom of the Marriott, handing attendees small shot glasses – some decorated with red-and-white stripes and white stars – for a final toast.

Before raising his glass, Hoekstra recounted attending an earlier event in Regina, where he gathered more than 150 attendees for a morning shot of liquor.

Hoekstra continued the tradition and invited the Edmonton audience to join him in another toast, raising a glass to the long-standing friendship and economic partnership between Canada and the United States.

Mar, lifting his own glass alongside the ambassador, drew one final laugh from the audience.

“I don’t even drink. But I’ll drink for my country.”