SAMU, Buildings 8-5 closed for infrastructure upgrades over the weekend

Earlier this week, MacEwan University announced that buildings five through eight, including SAMU, will be closed the weekend of August 7.

The buildings close on 8 p.m. Friday for “waterworks maintenance” and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

Water main valves are being replaced as a routine infrastructure upgrade, which will allow individual water shutoffs for each building. Previously, the listed buildings were all on the same water main valve and could not be shut off individually.

MacEwan University is planning to meet its 2030 target of 30,000 full-time students.

The maintenance is unrelated to recent flooding throughout Edmonton.