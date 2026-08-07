Minor flooding on campus: Building 6, Sport and Wellness, Robbins parkade, Residence

Over the past few weeks, Edmonton has seen record-breaking amounts of rain, leading to flooding across parts of the city – notably at the TELUS World of Science, over the Yellowhead, and in several older neighbourhoods.

MacEwan University has had issues with flooding too, though they were quickly mitigated.

In an email statement to the Griff, MacEwan University shared that small amounts of rainwater breached doorways in Building 6 and the Centre for Sport and Wellness. The parkade below Robbins Health Learning Centre had minor flooding, as did student residence.

“The water was quickly drained and cleaned up by maintenance staff with little to no impact on operations or occupants.”