Fall Fest 2026 lineup revealed

SAMU has released the lineup of artists for this year’s Fall Fest. English alternative pop singer Artemas will be headlining the event alongside supporting artists Zeddy Will, Tiffany Day, Baby Nova, Kaeley Jade, and MacEwan student Lucas Wentworth. The festival will take place Sept. 4 from 2 p.m to 9 p.m. in front of MacEwan’s clock tower, outside of Building 6.

Fall fest is SAMU’s most anticipated event of the year and takes place during MacEwan’s welcome week, marking the beginning of the fall term. The annual, one-night-only tradition, free to MacEwan students, offers live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

TOBi performs at Fall Fest 2025. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

Artemas

Artemas began his musical career in earnest in 2020 after he dropped his single High 4 U. In 2023, Artemas released his single, If you think im pretty for his 2024 debut album pretty. The single’s sound features Daft Punk-type beats with melancholic vocals. Following the single’s release, it quickly became a trending song on TikTok. In 2024, Artemas released a second single, i like the way you kiss me for his second album, yustyna. Since Artemis’s debut album, he’s subsequently released three more — all of which feature a similar melancholic sound with upbeat, yet gloomy lyrics. His most recent album, getting up to no good, was released this year. Artemas is planned to hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Zeddy Will

With over four-million monthly listeners on Spotify, U.S. hip-hop artist Zeddy Will blurs the lines between light-hearted lyrics, a bouncy flow, and a serious tone, paving a path for a new generation of rap. Most recently, Will released his debut album, Set The Tone, in May 2025, which features 10 tracks that quickly accumulated millions of streams. Zeddy Will is scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m.

Tiffany Day

Tiffany Day will be lighting up the stage this September with her upbeat electronic bedroom pop and bubblegum-esque aesthetic. In 2018, Tiffany Day released her first single Bubble, which sounds like a distant cousin of tracks by Clairo and Conan Gray. Since then, Day has evolved her sound to include electronic beats and loud vocals that fill your head with unforgettable lyrics. Day released her debut album, LOVER TOFU FRUIT, in 2024, which shows her growth and diversion from her mellow, acoustic singles she released six years prior. HALO, Day’s most successful album and what may be the strongest within her catalogue, was released this past April. Day’s sound has transformed into infectious hyperpop, with sparkly beats that you can’t help but dance to. Tiffany Day is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m.

BIG SIS performs at Fall Fest 2025. Amanda Erickson/The Griff

Baby Nova

Nova Scotian singer Baby Nova has solidified her place as an artist with her poetic lyrics and haunting harmonies in her debut album Shhugar. Nova’s sound blends Lana Del Rey’s Southern California desert sound with Ethel Cain’s preacher’s daughter ballads. Despite her earlier cyber, e-girl visuals, Nova is nothing short of a gothic folk angel that deserves the spotlight. Nova is scheduled to perform at 4:25 p.m.

Kaeley Jade

Edmonton-based musician Kaeley Jade brings a mix of indie pop with a hint of folk. Her debut single, Highway 16, released in 2020. The single has a sound that blends the acoustic rhythms of Jack Johnson with the vocal style of Florence and the Machine. In 2022, Jade released her freshman album, Turpentine, which mirrors her earlier sound while adding a deeper, layered use of instrumentation and devastating lyrics. In 2026, the release of her second album, The Great Unknown, pulled Jade into the genre of folk-rock. Her vocals are strong, with heavy beats and an infectious use of lyrics, mildly reminiscent of Noah Kahan. Jade is scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m.

Lucas Wentworth

Lucas Wentworth, originally from Kelowna, B.C., now attends MacEwan University and is heading into his fourth year in the music program. Wentworth was the winner of SAMU’s Battle of the Bands 2026 and won the prize of opening Fall Fest. In 2023, Wentworth released his first single, Break Free, from his debut album, Eighteen. Wentworth’s sound is pop with instrumentals reminiscent of the Jackson 5. Since 2023, Wentworth has released two more albums. His most recent album, Fortune, was released last October. Wentworth will open Fall Fest at 2:30 p.m.