MacEwan announces new associate vice-president entrepreneurship position amongst two other appointments

Photo by Nichapat Jitpraphan/The Griff

Over the last five weeks, MacEwan has announced a new associate vice-president (entrepreneurship) position, and the appointment of pre-existing positions: associate vice-president (student experience and development), and associate vice-president (campus services).

MacEwan alumna Kassie Burkholder is MacEwan’s first associate vice-president (entrepreneurship).

MacEwan hopes the role will grow to foster “deeper industry partnerships and broader cross-institution collaborations.”

The new position comes right before the planned 2027 opening of the Triffo School of Business building.

Burkholder comes to MacEwan following her time with NAIT as the executive director (corporate and continuing education and product development) and she was featured in Edify’s 2024 “40 under 40.”

Dr. Kate McIntosh was appointed as associate vice-president (student experience and development) over the summer.

McIntosh formerly served as the vice-president (student experience) at Fleming College in Peterborough, ON. In her new role, McIntosh will oversee programs that contribute to student wellbeing, including “academic advising, career services, student life, and the office of human rights.”

The university’s third appointment of the summer is longstanding MacEwan employee Wendy Brost, who stepped into the role of associate vice-president (campus services). Brost has worked with MacEwan for over two decades. Brost’s new role will oversee “university-related retail businesses, ancillary services and community engagement,” according to a MacEwan website post.