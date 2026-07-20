Robbins renovations: Building 9 hallway changed, new accessible bathrooms

After recent renovations in the Robbins Health Learning Centre, the main floor now features accessible gender-neutral washrooms as a part of a larger renovation initiative to make the university campus more inclusive and accessible.

Robbins Health Learning Centre’s main floor is a multi-use area, often used as a venue to host events at MacEwan, and a social space for students to eat and study. Room 9-100C, which is a new operational space used for cleaning and maintenance purposes, has replaced the small hallway on the east side of the building where the student lockers were. Half of the lockers were underused and have been removed.

“In 2023, a functional review was completed of the building highlighting some infrastructure changes that could better support today’s MacEwan student population,” wrote Jason Van Boven, a project manager from MacEwan’s infrastructure department in an email to the Griff.

“A rather unused alcove of lockers on the East side of the building was recommended to be transformed into two gender neutral washrooms with current accessibilities features such as hands-free door controls and wider turning spaces to better support the belonging of all persons.”

Previously, the nearest gender-neutral washroom was in either SAMU or Allard Hall.

Accessibility is a broader consideration for campus-wide renewal projects, and the new Building 12, which is north of the SAMU building, will feature more inclusive bathrooms. In coordination with the construction of Building 12, the wayfinding system across MacEwan will be updated. Maps and directory signage will be updated near the end of 2026, including the updates to Building 9.

MacEwan University has not disclosed the total cost of this project to the Griff.